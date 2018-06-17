Earthquake in India: 4.7 magnitute tremor hits Sikkim

Earthquake in India today! (Photo: Reuters)

Earthquake in India: The North Eastern state of Sikkim was hit by a low-intensity earthquake today at around 8.37 PM. While no other details about the same are yet known, this was the second earthquake of the day that hit the country today. Earlier in the day, the state of Himachal Pradesh was jolted by a low-intensity earthquake in the wee hours of the day. While there were no reports of casualties or damages, the earthquake was measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. According to the meteorological office, the 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 3.36 AM. reportedly, the epicentre of the quake was the Shimla region, bordering Kinnaur district, which shares a border with China.

Prior to today, the Chamba district, adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, was rocked by a low intensity earthquake on June 14. The same was a low intensity quake that was measured 4.6 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, a jolt of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hits Pakistan’s Dera Ghazi Khan city at 7.51 pm today.