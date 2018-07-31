Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake measuring 3.1 hits hill state today

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

An earthquake of low intensity hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district early on Tuesday, the third in July, the weather bureau said. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported. The quake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale was felt at 1.18 a.m., Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

He said the epicentre of the quake was Kangra district. Earlier, also the district was hit twice by mild quakes. The Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh witnessed the most devastating earthquake in 1905 that left more than 20,000 people dead.