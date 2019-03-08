Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: 2.8 magnitude quake hits HP’s Kinnaur district

A low-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday afternoon, the meteorological department said.
The tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.01 pm and the quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Kinnaur, the department said.
There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property, it added.
