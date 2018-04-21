Earthquake in Gujarat: 3.7 magnitude quake hits Narmada district; tremors felt in Dediapada, Sagbara

​​​
Published: April 21, 2018 6:29 PM
earthquake in Gujarat, Gujarat, Gujarat earthquake, earthquake in india, earthquake in india 2018 Earthquake in Gujarat: An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat’s Narmada district on Saturday evening, The tremors were reportedly felt at around 4:56 PM.

Earthquake in Gujarat: An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat’s Narmada district on Saturday evening, The tremors were reportedly felt at around 4:56 PM. Mild tremors were also felt in other parts of the state like Dediapada, Sagbara, Rajpipla. No casualties or damage were reported. The epicentre was said to be near Bharuch, 213 kms south of capital Gandhinagar. Last month, another moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale had hit Gujarat. The tremors were felt in Hanjiyasar village of Rajkot district. There was no casualty in that case too.

