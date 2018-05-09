Earthquake in Delhi NCR today Live: Mild tremors felt in NCR

Earthquake in Delhi.

Earthquake today in Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi NCR on Wednesday. Reportedly earthquake shockwaves were felt in Kashmir Valley too.

4:44 pm: A senior official said there were no reports of any damage. “We are gathering the information but as of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property in the earthquake,” Senior MET official said.

4:42 pm: The earthquake hit the valley at 4:13 pm, according to a report by Kashmir Life.

4:32 pm: Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region: USGS; light tremors were felt in parts of northern India, including Delhi and Kashmir.

4:28 pm: Earthquake of magnitude six on the Richter scale had hit Hindu Kush region, Afghanisthan.

4:23 pm: Earthquake tremors felt in Kashmir Valley confirmed news agency ANI.

