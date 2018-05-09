​​​
  3. Earthquake in Delhi NCR today Live: Mild tremors felt in NCR

Earthquake in Delhi NCR today Live: Mild tremors felt in NCR

Earthquake today in Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi NCR on Wednesday. Reportedly earthquake shockwaves were felt in Kashmir Valley too.

By: | Updated: May 9, 2018 4:45 PM
earthquake in delhi today 2018 Earthquake in Delhi.

Earthquake today in Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi NCR on Wednesday. Reportedly earthquake shockwaves were felt in Kashmir Valley too.

4:44 pm: A senior official said there were no reports of any damage. “We are gathering the information but as of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property in the earthquake,” Senior MET official said.

4:42 pm: The earthquake hit the valley at 4:13 pm, according to a report by Kashmir Life.

4:32 pm: Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region: USGS; light tremors were felt in parts of northern India, including Delhi and Kashmir.

4:28 pm: Earthquake of magnitude six on the Richter scale had hit Hindu Kush region, Afghanisthan.

4:23 pm: Earthquake tremors felt in Kashmir Valley confirmed news agency ANI.

(To be updated)

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Deepak Soni
    May 9, 2018 at 4:40 pm
    I WISH ALL WELL AND THERE IS NO DAMAGE TO THE PROPERTY AND ANY HUMAN CASUALTY. I MAKE PRAYERS TO LORD SHIVA TO BE KIND TO MY FELLOW CITIZENS BECAUSE THE POLITICIANS AND BUREAUCRATS HAVE FORGOTTEN THE MEANING OF KINDNESS FOR THE ORDINARY CITIZENS.
    Reply

    Go to Top