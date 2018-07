Earthquake in Delhi-NCR today, Earthquake in haryana, Earthquake in delhi ncr live, earthquake in noida, earthquake in ghaziabad, earthquake in faridabad, earthquake today

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR today. Reports say that epicentre of the earthquake was Haryana. People panicked because of the tremors but not losses of lives or property has been reported. The tremors were 4.0 strong on the richter scale. The tremors were felt around 3.37 pm. Haryana is neighbouring state of Delhi and many parts of the former is counted in the National Capital region (NCR).

