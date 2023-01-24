scorecardresearch
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Nepal, strong tremors felt in Delhi, adjoining areas

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in national capital Delhi and the adjoining cities of Noida, Ghaziabad.

Written by India News Desk
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Nepal, strong tremors felt in Delhi, adjoining areas
Strong earthquake tremors felt

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at around 2.28 PM on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Strong earthquake tremors were also felt in the national capital Delhi and the adjoining cities of Noida and Ghaziabad.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal,” the NCS tweeted.


According to the NCS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Nepal, around 148 km east of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh. The tremors, which were felt across North India, continued for several seconds.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to property yet.

More details are awaited.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 14:40 IST