Tremors in Delhi-NCR after earthquake strikes Tajikistan

Earthquake in Delhi today: A mild intensity earthquake jolted the north India on Wednesday morning. According to reports, tremors were felt in several parts of the Delhi and neighbouring cities.
The tremors were said to be of an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 in Kofarnihon, Tajikistan.
The tremors were felt around 8 am. Tremors were also felt in several parts of Haryana and Punjab.
This is a developing story. More details awaiting.
