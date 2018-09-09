Earthquake in Delhi NCR LIVE: Mild tremors felt in national capital

Earthquake in Delhi NCR LIVE: A mild earthquake hit Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. No reports of loss of life and property have been received.

Earthquake in Delhi NCR LIVE: A mild earthquake hit Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. Tremors were felt in some part of the national capital and many people took to Twitter to confirm it. However, there have been no reports of loss of life and property.

These tremors were felt days after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Japan. 37 people have been confirmed dead in the incident. Rescue workers are using backhoes and shovels to search for the missing in a tangle of dirt and the rubble of homes left by multiple landslides in the town of Atsuma. All but four of the victims are from the community of 4,600 people.

Independent organisation EMSC also confirmed that earthquake has hit Delhi. People took to social media after feeling tremors. Here’s how people how reacted.

There was #earthquake I just felt it in Mahavir Enclave Delhi. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) September 9, 2018

In August, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit West Bengal’s Hooghly district. The tremors, at that time, were also in six adjoining districts.

The termors were felt in Mahavir Enclave region of New Delhi and Gurugram. People from other parts of the city also took to Twitter and claimed that they felt the tremors. Initial reports suggest that earthquake was felt in parts of Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

