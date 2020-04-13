Earthquake in Delhi: Magnitude 2.7 quake hits national capital; second tremor in 2 days

On Sunday, another low-intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital.
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.
On Sunday, another low-intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital.
- Election Commission of India announces 30% salary cut for CEC, ECs to fund fight against Coronavirus
- 'Adhere to lockdown, social distancing guidelines during Ramzan': Government's appeal to Muslims
- 'End lockdown with Raj Bhawan', Governor tells Mamata Banerjee after Centre's second warning over lockdown enforcement
(More details are awaited)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.