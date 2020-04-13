Earthquake in Delhi: Magnitude 2.7 quake hits national capital; second tremor in 2 days

Published: April 13, 2020 2:57:52 PM

On Sunday, another low-intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital.

The quake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

(More details are awaited)

