Earthquake in Delhi: 6.1 magnitude quake hits Hindu Kush, tremors felt in NCR

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan Saturday, tremors of which were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital, officials said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Pakistan and it occurred at 5:34 PM. There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property, they said.