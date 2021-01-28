Earthquake in Delhi: 2.8 magnitude low-intensity quake hits national capital

Earthquake in Delhi: The epicentre of the quake was 8 km in northwest (NW) of Delhi. (PTI)

Earthquake in Delhi: A low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi today. This was informed by National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the quake was 8 km in northwest (NW) of Delhi. The tremors was felt at 9:17 AM today.

More details are awaited.