Earthquake in Delhi: 2.8 magnitude low-intensity quake hits national capital

January 28, 2021 10:16 AM

A low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi today.

Earthquake in DelhiEarthquake in Delhi: The epicentre of the quake was 8 km in northwest (NW) of Delhi. (PTI)

The epicentre of the quake was 8 km in northwest (NW) of Delhi. The tremors was felt at 9:17 AM today.

More details are awaited.

