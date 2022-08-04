Earthquake in Chhattisgarh: Magnitude-3.0 earthquake jolts Surajpur, third within a month

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chhattisgarh: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale shook Chattisgarh on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake took place at 11:57 am. Tremors were felt in the Surguja division, around 15 km away from Surajpur.

There are no reports of damage to property or loss of lives from the earthquake. The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 km inside the earth’s surface. Notably, this is the third quake in the state within a month. While the first tremor was felt on July 11, 2022 with the magnitude of 4.3, the second was felt on July 29, 2022, with the magnitude of 4.6.

Earlier on July 29, 2022, tremors were felt in the Korea district of the state early in the morning. As per reports, two employees of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) suffered minor injuries while they were trying to safety after they sensed tremor inside a coal mine in the district. The earthquake hit the district on July 11, 2022. Then also there was not much damage reported.

Speaking in detail, a government official said that the earthquake was felt in the Baikunthpur area of the district at 12.56 am. The epicenter was 16KM deep from the earth’s surface.

Meanwhile, another trumor was also recorded in the Kutch district of Gujarat on August 3, 2022 at 2:31 pm. It was felt 13 kms South-Southwest from Rapar district. There were no casualties or damage reported. It was recorded at 14.9 km depth.

As per Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA). The district falls under a “very high risk seismic zone”. Last month the district witnessed seven tremors measuring magnitude of over 3.

It may be noted that the earthquake that hit the Kutch district in 2001 was the largest and the second most destructive in India in more than two centuries. Close to 13,800 people had lost their lives and over 1.67 lakh people were injured.