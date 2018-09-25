Earthquake in Assam! Tremors felt across Meghalaya, Arunachal, Nagaland and Manipur

A mild intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale today jolted the northeastern states including Assam. The tremors were felt in all states at around 9:17 am. The epicenter of the quake is said to be at Barpeta of Assam.

Tremors were felt in neighbouring Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur for around 4-5 seconds. There is no report of any casualty so far.

This is the second time an earthquake has struck Assam within a fortnight period. Earlier on September 12, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale had rocked Guwahati and its adjoining areas. However, no damage was reported. The epicenter of the quake was 13 km depth in Kokrajhar district.

On Monday, a moderate intensity earthquake had struck the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh that is witnessing heavy rainfall and snowfall for the last 4 days.