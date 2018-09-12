Earthquake in Assam, West Bengal LIVE: 5.5 magnitude quake hits Assam, tremors felt in Kolkata, Darjeeling

Earthquake in West Bengal: No loss of life or damage to property was reported. (Source: PTI)

Earthquake in Assam, West Bengal LIVE: An earthquake hit many parts of West Bengal and Assam on Wednesday morning. Tremors were also felt across parts of Bihar and other parts of Northeast. In West Bengal, tremors were felt in almost all parts of the state including Kolkata as well as Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Coochbehar. In Bihar, earthquake tremors were felt in Patna as well as parts of Kishanganj, Purnea and Katihar. Among Northeastern states of the country, Assam and Sikkim along with parts of Nagaland and Manipur. According to ANI, the earthquake that hit parts of Assam was measured 5.5 on the Richter scale. There have been reports of loss of life or damage to property so far.

Feeling Earthquake in Patna at 10.22 AM….. @ Patna One Mall https://t.co/3Ojnd6RVUn — Mahesh Shaahi (@Mahesh_Shaahi) September 12, 2018

Earthquake in my city #Kolkata — Monalisa (@Finallyfoundme) September 12, 2018

The earthquake came just two days after tremors were felt in the national capital region. Mild tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon as well as on Monday morning. An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck 6 km from Kharkhauda in Meerut, at 6.28 am, the US Geological Survey (USGS) had said on Monday. No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

