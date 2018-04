Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli.

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Madhya Pradesh today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 7:44 PM at a depth of 10 kms, was Singrauli.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.