Earthquake hits Gondal in Gujarat

The earthquake was experienced by residents of Gondal town of the district, around 255 kms from Ahmedabad, and nearby regions after 12 noon, he said. (Representative image: Reuters)

A light intensity earthquake measuring three on the Richter scale today hit parts of Rajkot district in Gujarat, an official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, he said. The earthquake was experienced by residents of Gondal town of the district, around 255 kms from Ahmedabad, and nearby regions after 12 noon, he said.

“An earthquake measuring 3 on Richter Scale was felt at 12:37 pm today. Its epicentre was located 9 kms west-north-west of Gondal,” said the official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research. Rajkot district Collector Rahul Gupta said no report of damage to property or life was received.