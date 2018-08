No report of any casualty or damage has arrived from anywhere in Andaman so far, the official said from New Delhi.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook Andaman Islands this afternoon, a senior official of Indian Meteorological Department said.

No report of any casualty or damage has arrived from anywhere in Andaman so far, the official said from New Delhi.

The quake, which lasted for around 27 seconds, occurred at 4.19 pm, he stated, adding that the epicentre was detected at a depth of 10 km.