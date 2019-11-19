Tremors felt in Delhi, parts of North India

The quake was measured at the richter scale of 5.9, with its epicentre in Nepal.

Tremors were felt in Delhi and several parts of North India on Tuesday evening after a earthquake hit Nepal. The earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter Scale, news agency PTI reported.

The epicentre of the quake is in Nepal and it was recorded in 7.01 pm, an official of the National Centre for Seismology said.

Tremors were felt around 7 pm. There are no reports of loss of life or property as of now.

Nepal had been hit by a high-intensity earthquake in April 2015 measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale. The disaster had claimed nearly 9,000 lives and injured 20,000 others. Over 400 earthquakes of medium or high intensity have hit Nepal since then