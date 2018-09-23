EAM Sushma Swaraj reaches New York for 73rd UNGA session (ANI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrived in New York to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, tweeted, “Setting the stage for a week of hectic diplomacy! EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in New York to attend the 73rd Session of the #UnitedNations General Assembly and participate in several bilateral, plurilateral and multilateral meetings.”

Swaraj was also slated to meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the UNGA. however, after increasing reports of violence on police and army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, the meeting was called off.