EAM S Jaishankar to file nomination papers for Rajya Sabha from Gujarat today

The Bharatiya Janata party has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from Gujarat for the Rajya Sabha.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday from Gujarat. Jaishankar reached Ahmedabad last evening, hours after he officially joined the BJP in the presence of BJP’s working president JP Nadda in Delhi.

Jaishankar, 64, had served as the Foreign Secretary in the previous Modi government. He had played a key role in shaping the foreign policy in PM Narendra Modi’s first term. He was inducted into the Cabinet by Modi in his second term and given the crucial portfolio of External Affairs.

Along with Jaishankar, the BJP has nominated OBC leader from north Gujarat Jugalji Thakore to contest another Rajya Sabha seat. The two Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant after Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha in the general elections. While Amit Shah now represents Gandhinagar seat in the Lok Sabha, Irani emerged as the giant-slayer by defeating Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion Amethi.

As of now, Jaishankar is not a member of either House of Parliament. As per the rules, a minister who is not a member of Parliament must be elected as its member within six months of his swearing in. The 1977-batch officer had also served as Indian envoy in countries like the US and China at crucial times.

In the first tenure of the Modi government, he had served as the Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018. His skills helped the government to shape the country’s foreign policy and New Delhi saw significant growth and expansion of ties with key countries, particularly the US and Middle East nations. During his tenure as India’s Ambassador to the US from September 2013 till taking over as the Foreign Secretary in January 2015, Jaishankar played a major role in bringing the US and India closer.

Jaishankar was also the man who planned and executed a highly successful maiden visit of PM Modi to the US in September 2014 and his landmark address at the Madison Square in New York.

During Congress-led UPA’s tenure as well, Jaishankar had contributed to the country’s foreign policy. When Jaishankar was serving as Joint Secretary in-charge of Americas Division from 2004 to 2007, he was involved in negotiating the historic civil nuclear deal with the US. He successfully had led India’s negotiators for 123 Agreement with the US, which was linked to the civil nuclear deal signed in 2009.

Jaishankar had also served as India’s Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2013, the longest by any IFS officer.

Jaishankar was honoured with India’s fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri in January this year.