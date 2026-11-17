India’s ambitious ethanol-blending programme, which the Centre has presented as a key pillar of the country’s energy security and decarbonisation strategy, is under renewed scrutiny after the Congress-ruled Karnataka alleged that petrol being sold at some retail outlets in the state contained significantly more biofuel than the prescribed 20% limit.

The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) and the Centre have rejected Karnataka government’s claims.

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The three OMCs — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum — dismissed the allegations, saying that E20 petrol supplied across India conforms to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications, and questioned the sampling and testing procedures used by Karnataka authorities. They sought independent testing of the samples as per the prescribed methodology in the presence of their representatives.

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Nonetheless, the controversy has revived questions about the quality of E20 petrol, its impact on vehicle performance, the transparency in fuel blending, and whether the country’s transition to higher ethanol-petrol blends has been detrimental to the interests of motorists.

The issue has also acquired a political dimension as after Karnataka’s claims, Kerala has also ordered its own tests on petrol being retailed in the state. The issue could potentially develop into a confrontation between the Centre and states — particularly the opposition-ruled ones — over the implementation of the national ethanol blending programme.

The controversy, which had died down in recent months, could now fester politically. The credibility of India’s ethanol blending programme will depend on convincing motorists that the fuel they are buying meets the prescribed quality standards.

India achieved 20% ethanol blending in petrol last year, five years ahead of the original deadline, and E20 petrol — 80 parts petrol and 20 parts ethanol — is now the standard petrol blend being retailed across India.

The past few months saw opposition over the E20 fuel from various quarters, with claims ranging from notable reduction in mileage and engine component wear in older vehicles whose engines were not designed for higher ethanol blends.

On its part, the government has been attempting to allay fears, saying that the drop in mileage in older vehicles would be 3-5% at most, and would be outweighed by E20’s benefits as it is a superior fuel. It has also consistently rejected claims that E20 fuel could damage engine components. Questions have also been raised on why motorists aren’t being offered the choice of lower ethanol-petrol blends.

Karnataka’s allegations on ethanol-petrol blending

The controversy erupted on November 6 when Karnataka’s food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Rizwan Arshad announced the findings of tests conducted by the state on petrol samples collected from seven districts.

According to the Karnataka government, 63 samples were collected and their testing found ethanol concentrations exceeding the prescribed 20% limit in several samples. A few of the samples contained over 30% ethanol, alleged the Karnataka government. It also said that nearly four out of five samples showed blending of over 20%.

According to the state government, the samples were initially sent to the Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum laboratories, but they did not provide reports on the extent of ethanol content in the fuel. The state then approached private labs accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and those certified by ISO.

The Karnataka government alleged that motorists were effectively paying for petrol while receiving fuel containing substantially higher proportions of ethanol. It also raised concerns about the possible consequences for vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and maintenance. The state government has now demanded greater transparency in the disclosure of ethanol content, action against companies found violating fuel-quality standards, and compensation for consumers.

Following Karnataka’s allegations, the Congress-led government in Kerala last week ordered inspections at petrol pumps across four districts. The state’s food and civil supplies minister Anoop Jacob said samples were being collected and would be tested at accredited laboratories Karnataka has urged other states as well to conduct inspections and called for independent testing nationwide.

How have the oil companies and the Centre responded?

The OMCs have strongly rejected Karnataka’s allegations. In a joint statement on November 6, the OMCs said that the inspection by Karnataka was conducted in the absence of their representatives, and that they were not provided with the retained samples, complete laboratory reports or technical details needed to verify the findings.

They also questioned the testing methodology, arguing that the certificates cited by Karnataka do not establish compliance with prescribed BIS testing standards.

“In view of the concerns raised, the three OMCs have requested the Government of Karnataka to share the complete sampling documentation, outlet-wise laboratory reports and details of the test methodology adopted for the reported findings. They have also sought access to the counterpart samples for independent testing at an authorised laboratory using the prescribed referee method, in the presence of representatives of the State Government and OMCs,” they said.

The OMCs also cited a joint quality-monitoring exercise with the Centre for High Technology, in which all 893 samples tested across 27 states and union territories, including 56 from Karnataka, met the prescribed ethanol range of 19-21%. The Karnataka samples recorded an average ethanol content of 19.3%. They maintained that E20 petrol supplied across the country, including Karnataka, complied with the Bureau of Indian Standards’ IS 17021 specifications.

“These results demonstrate that ethanol blending at OMC retail outlets is monitored and controlled within the prescribed specifications. The findings are inconsistent with the substantially higher ethanol levels reported in the Karnataka press release and reinforce the need for a transparent, technically sound and jointly verifiable testing exercise,” the OMCs said.

According to the companies, ethanol blending at refineries and fuel depots is undertaken through calibrated and controlled systems, and the process involves automatic calibration and proportioning arrangements, with blending governed by prescribed specifications and quality-control protocols.

“It is not a manual or arbitrary process of adding ethanol to petrol. The OMCs maintain established quality-assurance systems across their supply and distribution networks to ensure that the blended fuel meets the applicable BIS specifications before it reaches consumers,” the companies said.

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The very next day, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) backed the oil companies’ position by issuing a similarly-worded statement. It also said that any suggestion that the OMCs have a commercial incentive to undertake blending beyond the prescribed target is “misplaced”. Ethanol procurement involves a significant cost, and every additional litre blended beyond the prescribed proportion would add to the OMCs’ procurement costs, which means that the OMCs have no commercial rationale to undertake arbitrary or excess blending, it said.

E20 controversy so far

India’s ethanol programme is primarily driven by three objectives — reducing crude oil imports, improving energy security and creating an additional market for agricultural produce. India imports more than 88% of its crude oil requirements, leaving its economy vulnerable to international oil-price fluctuations and geopolitical disruptions.

Replacing a portion of petrol consumption with domestically produced ethanol helps reduce the requirement for imported crude and saves foreign exchange. Ethanol blending in petrol also provides sugar mills and agricultural producers with an additional market for sugarcane, maize and other feedstocks.

Ethanol blending of 20% was achieved in 2025, and E20 became the standard petrol variant across the country. Within three years, the average ethanol blending level in petrol in India doubled from 10% to 20%. For older vehicles and those certified for E10 petrol — 90 parts petrol and 10 parts ethanol — this transition came about rather quickly, without sufficient warnings of the consumer-end pitfalls. The experience left motorists, especially those owning older cars and two-wheelers, feeling short-changed.

Consequently, the past few months saw a public backlash over the E20 fuel, with motorists complaining about reduced mileage, while questions were raised about the suitability of higher ethanol blends for older vehicles and the costs of transitioning to compatible models.

The question of the lack of choice for consumers emerged as a key point in the debate, with some opposition leaders calling for E10 and even unblended petrol to be made available to consumers.

But the Centre and the OMCs have been vehemently rejecting claims pertaining to mileage and engine wear. They added that E20 offers a higher octane rating, superior anti-knock characteristics, cleaner combustion and smoother engine operation. Nonetheless, amid the backlash, the government announced any decision to raise the blending levels beyond 20% will be taken only after detailed studies and stakeholder consultations.

According to the government, extensive laboratory studies and field trials conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), society of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and automobile manufacturers covering parameters such as engine durability, drivability, startability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, emissions and fuel efficiency confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards.

The Centre also said that offering multiple grades 0f base fuel across the country would create an “enormous logistical challenge”, apart from raising costs and reducing operational efficiencies in India’s complex fuel retail network.

It also said that the current base fuel E20 is cleaner and superior than pure petrol and lower ethanol-petrol blends, has required massive investments, and reverting to a lower blend level wouldn’t be prudent on various counts.

There were, however, indications that a rethink was on the table. An opinion piece co-authored by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, which appeared in The Indian Express in August, called for lower ethanol-petrol blend, say E10, to also be available alongside E20 fuel.

While the views expressed in the article were personal, this is the first instance of a high-ranking government official publicly calling for more petrol options to be made available.