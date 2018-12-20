E-visa facility for Chinese travellers to India extended to conference and medical attendants

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 4:35 PM

India has further liberalised visa regime for Chinese nationals by extending e-visa facility for the conference and medical attendants as part of its efforts to attract more tourists from China.

Previously, those attending conferences in India needed to get clearances from New Delhi to get visas. (Representational Image)

India has further liberalised visa regime for Chinese nationals by extending e-visa facility for the conference and medical attendants as part of its efforts to attract more tourists from China. Despite special measures like e-visas only 2.4 lakh Chinese tourists visited India last year against 14 lakh Indians visiting China.

Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons, accompanied by about 20 Indian tour operators, conducted special campaigns in Beijing, Wuhan and Shanghai in August as part of India’s efforts to attract more Chinese tourists to the country.

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Beijing announced that the Government of India has extended the e-visa facility for conference and medical attendant also.

Previously, those attending conferences in India needed to get clearances from New Delhi to get visas.

The Conference Visa will be issued for those who intend to travel to India to attend conference/seminar/workshop organised by Ministry or Department of Government of India, State Departments or Union Territories, Administration and their subordinate/attached organizations and PSUs, the embassy said in a statement.

The documents required included scanned bio-page of passport showing the photograph and details, invitation from organisation. It also needs political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs, the statement said.

The e-Medical Attendant Visa will be issued for those who wish to travel as attendant to e-Medical visa holder.

The e-visa facility is now available for Tourist Visa, e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Medical Attendant Visa and e-Conference Visa, it added.

