E-rickshaw laden with firecrackers blows up in Greater Noida, one dead

One person died after an e-rickshaw laden with firecrackers caught fire on a road in Greater Noida. The incident took place on Monday during the Jagannath shobha yatra in Dadri town which falls under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station.

Police said two men, identified as Pappu and Salman, who were injured in the incident were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment immediately.

On Tuesday, Salman died while undergoing treatment at the Delhi Pant hospital, police said.

The CCTV footage of the incident is widely shared on social media. In the video, the e-rickshaw can be seen standing near a shop when it is suddenly caught in flames, as people ran from the spot. All the firecrackers in the EV seemed to go off together leaving the road covered in thick smoke. After some time, people gathered around the e-rickshaw with water buckets and a fire extinguisher to douse the fire.

ADCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said in a statement that people were bursting crackers during the Jagannath Shobha Yatra when some firecrackers fell on the e-rickshaw, which was also carrying firecrackers for the purpose of the procession.

