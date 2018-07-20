e-Pragati portal to connect all state government departments, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (IE)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that ‘e-Pragati portal’, a digital platform for governance in the state, would help to connect all the state government departments and act as a stand-alone to resolve the issues. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, “This would act as a platform to connect all departments and stand-alone to resolve the issues. There should be coordination between citizens and the government to solve several issues.” He added that all government welfare schemes should reach the citizens till the last mile.

Stressing on the need to adopt Information Technology (IT) in all fields, Naidu noted, “As part of the digital revolution, there is a need to adopt IT in all fields. IT is making the government smart. Andhra Pradesh stands number 1 in IT. This is helping to improve the performance of the government. By transforming digital technology, the state government should make the people happy.” He underlined that because of IT, there was transparency in all administrative departments and that it also helped the government in the smooth implementation of welfare policies and programmes.

The e-Pragati project, launched at Undavalli in Guntur district aims to achieve digitalisation in the state and bring transparency in governance and it will work through cloud management. Reforms taken up in education, agricultural marketing and panchayat raj are being made available on the platform. State IT minister Nara Lokesh also took part in the programme.