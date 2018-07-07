E-commerce task force discusses data localisation

Senior officials of the ministries of electronics and information technology, department of telecommunications, MSME, consumer affairs and corporate affairs, CCI and the DGFT attended the meeting.

Commerce secretary Rita Teaotia on Friday chaired a meeting of a task force on e-commerce that deliberated upon various suggestions on issues ranging from cross-border data flows, taxation, trade facilitation and logistics, consumer confidence and intellectual property rights.

The task-force met to consider suggestions submitted by various government-industry sub-groups that were set up to provide inputs to help shape the country’s e-commerce policy. Friday’s meeting also deliberated on issues such as future technology, FDI and competition.

