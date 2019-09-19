Why no ban on tobacco? Social media questions Centre’s move to ban e-cigarettes

Nirmala Sitharaman said electronic smoking devices were a health risk for youths. (Photo/Doordarshan)

E-cigarette ban: The production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during a press conference on Wednesday, announcing the government’s decision to ban e-cigarettes in India. Sitharaman, who headed the Group of Ministers which decided to ban sale, import and distribution of electronic smoking devices, said the move was taken as such products pose health risks to youth.

As per the new law, those who violate the ban could face a jail term of up to one year and fine of Rs 1 lakh. The punishment could go up to three years and Rs 5 lakh or both.

The government’s decision triggered a range of reactions on social media. While some hailed it, some were in favour of a similar action on tobacco products too. Here’s how people reacted:

Correction. #ecigarettes are tobacco free and low nicotine. The biggest cause of serious medical problems in our country is tobacco – why don’t they ban it? — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) September 19, 2019

E-cigarettes pose very less health hazards than an cigarette if the youth prefers use of e-cigarette it was not an alarming thing but ban on cigarettes or if sale goes down it will effect the revenue so what was more important revenue or less toxic e- cigarettes?? #ecigarettes pic.twitter.com/8hmAKnZPjs — Rudra Narayan Roy (@rudra_speaks) September 18, 2019

The government’s decision, however, was slammed by trade organisation which promotes sale of e-cigarettes. The trade bodies such as Association of Vapers India (AVI) described the move as a hasty decision which has been taken to “protect the conventional cigarette industry”.