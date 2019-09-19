Why no ban on tobacco? Social media questions Centre’s move to ban e-cigarettes

As per the new law, those who violate the ban could face a jail term of up to one year and fine of Rs 1 lakh. The punishment could go up to three years and Rs 5 lakh or both.

e cigarette ban, electronic cigarette, nirmala sitharamanNirmala Sitharaman said electronic smoking devices were a health risk for youths. (Photo/Doordarshan)

E-cigarette ban: The production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during a press conference on Wednesday, announcing the government’s decision to ban e-cigarettes in India. Sitharaman, who headed the Group of Ministers which decided to ban sale, import and distribution of electronic smoking devices, said the move was taken as such products pose health risks to youth.

The government’s decision triggered a range of reactions on social media. While some hailed it, some were in favour of a similar action on tobacco products too. Here’s how people reacted:

The government’s decision, however, was slammed by trade organisation which promotes sale of e-cigarettes. The trade bodies such as Association of Vapers India (AVI) described the move as a hasty decision which has been taken to “protect the conventional cigarette industry”.

