E-buses in Delhi: AAP government to test run 3 vehicles

With an aim to have 1,000 electric buses in the national capital by next year, the Delhi government has announced that it will test-run three such buses for a period of three months. Talking about the issue, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot has said that three separate manufacturers will provide these three e-buses. The move will help the government to understand issues pertaining to such type of vehicles and it will be able to detect the best-suited model for the national capital. Notably, one electric bus from a Chinese company was introduced in March 2016. However, after the three-month long trial run, the bus was sent back.

Earlier on July 19, the Delhi government had informed the Supreme Court that “in-principle approval” has been given by the council of ministers for procurement of 1,000 low floor electric buses, which are expected to arrive from June-July 2019 onwards, to augment public transport in the national capital. The AAP government also told the court that they were also considering the possibility of using hydrogen powered fuel cell buses, which are of hybrid nature and considered cost-effective as compared to CNG or electric vehicles.

The Delhi government said that details regarding nature, quality and description of electric buses, which would be about nine to 12 metres long, could be submitted before the court only after the consultant submits its report.

The apex court also directed the Delhi government to apprise it of the nature and quality of these buses and asked it to ponder the possibility of using Hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses, which are of hybrid nature and considered cost-effective as compared to CNG or electric vehicles.