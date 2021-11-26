‘Dynasty politics a concern for those who believe in democracy’: PM Modi’s dig at Congress in Constitution Day address

PM Modi said that constitutional spirit is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a veiled dig at the Congress party over dynasty politics while addressing a programme to mark Constitution Day in the Central Hall of Parliament. While Opposition parties had boycotted the event, PM Modi said that the parties which have lost their democratic character can’t protect democracy.

“The parties that have lost their democratic character, how can they save democracy….Dynasty parties are a concern for people dedicated to the constitution, for those who believe in democracy. Party for the family, party by the family, now I don’t need to say further…when I say dynasty parties, it does not mean that more than one member of a family should not enter politics. No. On the basis of merit, with the blessings of the public, more than one member of a family can go to politics, this does not make the party a dynast, but when a party is run by a single family generation after generation, the whole arrangement of the party lies with that one family, then it is the biggest danger for the democracy,” said the PM.

संविधान की भावना को भी चोट पहुंची है, संविधान की एक-एक धारा को भी चोट पहुंची है, जब राजनीतिक दल अपने आप में अपना लोकतांत्रिक कैरेक्टर खो देते हैं। जो दल स्वयं लोकतांत्रिक कैरेक्टर खो चुके हों, वो लोकतंत्र की रक्षा कैसे कर सकते हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2021

PM Modi said that constitutional spirit is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character. PM Modi said that constitution day should have been celebrated each year after 1950 to educate all about what went into the making of the Constitution but some people did not do so.

PM Modi also said that Mahatma Gandhi had tried to prepare citizens for the duties even while fighting for freedom and it would have been better if the emphasis should have been laid on duty after the country’s independence. PM Modi also paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.