Dwarka election result 2020: Adarsh Shastri in fray from Congress against ex-MLA’s son Vinay Kumar Mishra

Dwarka Vidhan Sabha: Congress’ Adarsh Shastri in fray.

The Dwarka Assembly seat is one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi. The seat came into existence in 2008 and falls in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress has fielded Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka. Shastri is the grandson of India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was in the Aam Aadmi Party before joining the Congress in January this year. He left the AAP after he was dropped from the Aam Aadmi Party’s list of candidates and joined the Congress party in the presence of Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and Delhi party in-charge PC Chacko.

Shastri is a social entrepreneur and engages himself in the promotion of education and other social causes. He joined the AAP during the anti-corruption movement led by Arvind Kejriwal. He is credited for building the grassroots base of the party that helped Arvind Kejriwal capture the CM’s chair in 2013 and 2015. Before joining politics, Shastri worked as sales head at Apple India. His father Anil Shastri had served as the Finance minister of the country.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, he defeated BJP’s Pradyuman Rajput by nearly 39,000 votes.

The AAP leadership was reportedly upset with Shastri after he raised objections to Arvind Kejriwal commenting on important issues like surgical strikes and questioned his silence on CAA, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University violence.

Shastri will take on Congress veteran Mahabal Mishra’s son Vinay Mishra who joined AAP days before it released the list of candidates. The BJP has fielded its former Dwarka MLA Pradyuman Rajput. Pradyumna had won from here in 2013. Prior to that in 2008, Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra had won this seat.

As per the data shared by the ECI, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters have been registered this year.