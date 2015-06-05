Dutch PM visits India to boost trade ties

To strengthen ties between the two countries, the Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte along with two ministers and a business delegation will start a two-day visit to India on Friday.

Rutte will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a roundtable of the Dutch and Indian delegations with representatives of large companies from both the countries. The Netherlands is one of the top five investors in India with trade between the two countries standing at almost 6 billion euros.

The Dutch minister for foreign trade, Lilianne Ploumen, and minister for agriculture Sharon Dijksma are accompanying Prime Minister Rutte. Minister Dijksma accompanied by a delegation of more than 80 Dutch companies and research institutes headed by the chairman of the Confederation of the Netherlands’ Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW) Hans de Boer will reach India on Thursday. The delegation will spend a day each in Delhi and Mumbai, and meet ministers and companies.

The Netherlands is India’s fourth largest trading partner in EU and is among top five investors in India. There are large opportunities for Dutch companies in India, particularly in agriculture, horticulture, water management, life sciences, healthcare and sports infrastructure segments.

In Mumbai on June 6, Prime Minister Rutte will meet young Dutch entrepreneurs in India. Followed by a meeting with CEOs from Tata Group. He will also meet Maharashtra chief minister Denvendra Fadnavis with whom he will participate in a seminar “Dutch Ideas for the Coastal Road”. At the seminar, the application of Dutch expertise for the construction of a coastal highway with a Metro line on the west coast of Mumbai will also be discussed.