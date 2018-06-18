DUTA, Delhi University admininstration deadlock over reservation mechanism ends

Delhi University (PTI)

The deadlock between Delhi University Teachers’ Association and DU administration over several issues, including a new faculty reservation mechanism, ended after a meeting between the vice-chancellor and the office-bearers of the teachers’ body, DUTA said on Sunday. The vice-chancellor considered the situation precipitated by UGC’s March 5 notification on the reservation roster and assured DUTA that DU will try to get all working ad-hoc faculty continued in the new session, subject to the impending Supreme Court hearing of July 2, it said in a statement.

The VC made an appeal to DUTA to lift its nearly month-long evaluation boycott in the interests of students. “The DUTA has called for an emergency DUTA executive on Monday to be followed by a general body meeting on the same afternoon, to review the current situation and decide on the future course of action,” DUTA said.

Following an Allahabad High Court order, upheld by the Supreme Court, the University Grants Commission on March 5 announced a new mechanism for implementing faculty reservations, which is calculating total posts department-wise rather than institution-wise. The UGC said its new reservation formula was in response to a direction of the Allahabad High Court in April last year. It is believed that the move would cut the number of posts available for SC and ST candidates.