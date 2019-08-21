DUSU polls to be held on September 12

The date for counting of votes will be announced later, the varsity said. (File photo)

Elections for the Delhi University Students’ Union will be held on September 12, officials said on Wednesday.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is September 4 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 5.

The date for counting of votes will be announced later, the varsity said.

Last year, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s candidates won three posts, while Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India emerged victorious on one.