DUSU polls: Party members making last min pitch to students, first-time voters set ambience

Party members making a last-minute pitch to students, excited first-time voters and heavy police presence set the ambience on the Delhi University Students’ Union polls Wednesday. Over 1,200 police personnel were posted across North and South Campus areas to ensure no untoward incident was reported. In North Campus, 700 police personnel, including 100 women personnel, were deployed since early morning. Senior officers were also seen checking the arrangements.

Around 11 members of different parties, who were seen canvassing, were warned by the patrolling police personnel. Security was also put in place outside Zakir Hussain (Evening) College, which had witnessed violence on Monday after the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly damaged college property and also assaulted some faculty members and students.

However, the police presence did not deter party members from making a pitch to garner votes as they stood outside colleges carrying chits bearing the ballot numbers of the candidates in the fray. In some colleges, these chits were wrapped around chocolates, juice bottles and distributed to students. The polls witnessed 43.8 per cent turnout till 7.30 pm. The counting for the votes will happen on Thursday.