DUSU polls: CYSS members on hunger strike in Delhi University, demand elections through ballot papers

Two Delhi University students, who are members of the AAP’s student wing CYSS, have been on a hunger strike for four days to demand that ballot papers be used in Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls. Rajneesh Tiwari and Hetram Yadav are pursuing graduation from Delhi University colleges and have been on a hunger strike outside the Arts Faculty in North Campus.

Tiwari is a student of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College while Yadav is studying in Sri Venkateswara College. They have been on a hunger strike for the last three days with Friday being the fourth day, however, their health condition is fine, a party functionary said. They are also demanding the rollback of fee hike effected this year in many colleges of the varsity, and a system where students who are not able to clear a paper in a semester get to reappear for the exam in the same year.. Presently, they have to wait for one year and appear for the exam with the next batch, the party functionary said.

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, in all probability, will not contest the DUSU polls this year since the Aam Aadmi Party is utilising all its resources for the Delhi Assembly polls. However, a final call will be taken in a meeting on September 1. Last year, the CYSS had contested the polls in alliance with the Left-backed All India Students’ Association.