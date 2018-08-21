DUSU polls 2018: AAP back in fray two years after rout, CYSS set to contest varsity’s upcoming student elections

DUSU polls 2018: AAP’s student wing CYSS set to contest upcoming varsity’s student elections

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is set to contest the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls. The election is scheduled to take place in September. This was announced by AAP leader and Delhi’s Minister Gopal Rai at an event held at DU’s North Campus on Monday.

The CYSS was routed during the 2015 election, ranking third and fourth in some seats. In 2017, NSUI (National Students’ Union of India)- the student wing of Congress party had won the post of president and vice-president while AVBP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had won the post of Secretary and Joint-Secretary.

Rai was addressing an event on the topic of ‘Construction Nationalism’. Addressing the gathering, the AAP leader said, “History has proved that big movements always start by students and youth, and the country needs constructive politics today.” He further said, “That is why we have decided that CYSS will contest DUSU polls.” Rai also added that regarding the talks of alliance with any organisation is “premature.”

Aqdas Sami, the vice-president of CYSS told The Indian Express that while the AAP’s student wing has decided to contest the upcoming DUSU polls, other details will be worked out at a later stage.

The elections to Delhi University Students’ Union are usually held on the first or second Friday of September. The major organisations which are in the fray are ABVP, AISA, NSUI and CYSS. All of them have already started their pre-election campaign except CYSS.

The ABVP and NSUI have ruled out talks of any alliance. ABVP has shortlisted 9 candidates while AISA (All India Students’ Association) has narrowed down on 11 names so far.