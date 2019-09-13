DUSU election 2019: Results to be declared today after poor 39.90 per cent voter turnout

There were long queues to cast votes at Law Faculty, Miranda House and Ramjas College. (Photo/PTI)

DUSU election 2019 results: Results for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls will be declared today after a poor voter turnout on Wednesday. Only 39.90 per cent voting was recorded which was well below the 2018 figure of 44.46 per cent. In 2017, the overall voting percentage was 42.5 per cent.

Voting was held on 52 polling centres put up at various colleges of Delhi University amid allegations of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines from rival parties.

Total 16 candidates, including four women, are locked in an intense battle for the four DUSU positions. While RSS affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of president, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice president’s post, Yogit Rathee for the general secretary’s post and Shivangi Kherwal for the joint secretary post, Congress linked National Students Union of India (NSUI) has fielded Chetna Tyagi for the president post.

Ankit Bharti is NSUI’s candidate for the vice president’s post, Ashish Lamba for the secretary’s post and Abhishek Chaprana for the post of joint secretary.

Damini Kain has been fielded for the post of president by the the Left-backed AISA.

In 2018, the ABVP had grabbed three posts while NSUI’s candidate was successful in securing a position.

Allegations between ABVP and NSUI flew thick and fast during voting hours on Wednesday with both the sides accusing each other foul play.

NSUI even claimed that its joint secretary candidate Abhishek Chaprana was detained by the police illegally. The organisation said that Chaprana was denied entry inside a polling booth at Dayal Singh College and later detained by the police. NSUI accused the ABVP of using central machinery to threaten rival parties.

“ABVP is so afraid of their defeat in DUSU elections that BJP-RSS had to jump in with their all-powerful central machineries. Delhi Police on behest of their masters, detained NSUI DUSU Jt. Secretarial candidate Abhishek Chaprana at Dayal Singh College,” NSUI said in a tweet.