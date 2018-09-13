DUSU Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Early advantage for ABVP, NSUI; AAP’s CYSS, AISA play catch up

DUSU Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Elections in the DU place at 52 centres in the colleges, where 1.35 lakh student voters had exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls

DUSU Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Counting for the crucial Delhi University (DU) election 2018 is underway and final result will be declared soon. As per latest report, a tough fight is going on between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union Of India (NSUI). Other outfits like AAP’s student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and All India Students Association (AISA) are also in the fray.

News are coming that ABVP has already won 71 seats in 19 colleges. The NSUI has managed to bag 75 seats in 20 colleges. Both BJP and Congress are eyeing the result wanting to ascertain the mood of youth voters before the big 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Elections in the DU place at 52 centres in the colleges, where 1.35 lakh student voters had exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls. The university campuses have witnessed a heavy blanket of security with around 700 police personnel being deployed in the north campus and over 500 personnel have been stationed in the south campus. Apart from them, observers were also there. Close to 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were installed, as per reports.