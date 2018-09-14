DUSU election result 2018: Big victory for ABVP, NSUI bags 1 post; check full list of winners

Delhi University (DU) election result 2018: ABVP bagged three posts- President, Vice-President and joint secretary posts. NSUI has won the secretary post.

Delhi University (DU) election result 2018: In a major victory for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh has bagged three key posts in Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. Amidst the drama, the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) managed to win only one seat. AAP’s student wing CYSS which fought the elections in alliance with Left-backed AISA drew a blank.

Winners: ABVP bagged three posts- President, Vice-President and joint secretary posts. NSUI has won the secretary post. ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya won the presidential post with a margin of 1,744 votes. His rival NSUI’s Sunny Chhillar got 18,723 votes. The All India Students Association (AISA) and the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) presidential candidate Abhigyan got 8,019 votes. ABVP candidate Shakti Singh was declared as the vice president after he won with a margin of 7,673 votes. NSUI vice-presidential candidate Leena got 15,373 votes. AISA-CYSS’ vice-presidential candidate Anshika Singh, a student of Dyal Singh College, got 7,335 votes.

Allegations: NSUI’s lone winning candidate Choudhary, alleged that fair elections were not conducted and data of seven EVMs were missing. The Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi has clarified that the EVMs used in DUSU elections have not been issued by the Election Commission and it seems to have been procured privately. The counting had to be suspended for few hours following glitch in the EVMs but was resumed in the evening amid heavy police deployment. The NSUI demanded fresh polling, while the ABVP demanded resumption of counting.

“There are only 8 candidates so how is it possible that votes were cast to a 10th candidate? All machines were fine yesterday. Police and administration are involved in this,” Fairoz Khan, NSUI president, alleged. Later, all candidates came to an agreement on resumption of counting.

DUSU is the representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Apart from DUSU, which is an umbrella council, each college also has its own students union for which they hold separate elections. Though Delhi University officially does not recognise any political outfit, students who contest the polls are backed by different parties.