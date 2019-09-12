DUSU election 2019: Congress-backed NSUI candidate detained as polling gets underway at 52 centres

DUSU election 2019: NSUI Joint Secretary candidate Abhishek Chaprana detained.

The polling is currently underway for four posts of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in the national capital. Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) claimed that its candidate for joint secretary Abhishek Chaprana has been illegally detained by the police. According to NSUI’s version, Abhishek was denied entry inside a polling booth in Dayal Singh College in the south campus of the varsity. Later, he was detained by the police.

“ABVP is so afraid of their defeat in DUSU elections that BJP-RSS had to jump in with their all-powerful central machineries. Delhi Police on behest of their masters, detained NSUI DUSU Jt. Secretarial candidate Abhishek Chaprana at Dayal Singh College,” the NSUI said in a tweet.

Police, however, said that Abhishek was canvassing for votes outside the college which was a violation of the rules. Police said that cops asked Abhishek to refrain from doing so outside the college but he misbehaved with the policemen and had to be detained, police told news agency PTI.

The polling began at 9:30 AM at 52 polling centres amid tight security. The polling will continue till evening and the results will be declared on September 13.

A total of 16 candidates are in the fray for the posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary. Over 1.3 lakh students of the Delhi University are eligible to cast their votes in this year’s students union elections.

Out of the 16 candidates, there are only four women in contention, while two of them are contesting independently.

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an outfit affiliated to the RSS, has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of president, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice president’s post, Yogit Rathee for the general secretary’s post and Shivangi Kherwal for the joint secretary post.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has fielded Chetna Tyagi for the president post. Ankit Bharti for the vice president’s post, Ashish Lamba for the secretary’s post and Abhishek Chaprana for the post of joint secretary.

The Left-backed AISA has fielded Damini Kain for the post of president.

This year, promises to equality, women’s safety, sending students to the Olympics and concessional passes for Delhi Metro are among the key promises made by ABVP, NSUI and others.

Last year, ABVP had won three posts while the NSUI won one post. The turnout was 44.46%.