Storm alert Live Updates: Thunderstorms, rains likely in 13 states, 2 UTs; schools shut in Haryana

Last week the dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning had killed around 124 and injured over 300 in five states.

Days after powerful dust-storms wreaked havoc in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand, 13 states and two Union Territories (UTs) across India are bracing for thunderstorms along with rains on Monday and tomorrow. Possible thunderstorm along with squall and hail is predicted at isolated places in Haryana between May 7 and 8, according to the Indian meteorological department (IMD). Forecast Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir also shows thunderstorm and gusty winds, according to PTI report. Precautionary measures have taken in these 13 states and 2 UTs. The central government had asked people not to panic and people should follow the precautions. The government has also asked common man to pay special attention to children and senior citizens.

According to Home Ministry official, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rains, Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm and thunderstorm are also likely at isolated places in West Rajasthan, the official said.

Ahead of the possible thunderstorm, Haryana state government on Sunday announced that all government and private schools will remain closed on these two days. State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma today said the decision to keep schools closed on May 7 and 8. The Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in an advisory, has suggested safety tips to be adopted in case of thunderstorms, dust storms and squall.

