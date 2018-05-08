Thunderstorm alert LIVE: IMD issues warning for Delhi, Gurgoan, Noida and NCR, valid between 7:22-10:22 PM

According to IMD, thunderstorm with rain and strong winds would occur over NCR including Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Karnal during next two hours.

According to the MeT department, heavy rains and thunderstorm are likely to hit Delhi on Tuesday night. Reportedly, the maximum temp was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Also, the humidity levels oscillated between 54 and 28 per cent. IMD has predicted hazy sky in the evening with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorm late night. A dust storm, with a wind speed of 70 kilometres per hour, had hit the Delhi on Monday night followed by a squall. All evening schools run by Delhi government and few private schools operating in morning shift remained closed on Tuesday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had put search and rescue teams on standby in the wake of IMD issuing a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorm.

Here are all the LIVE UPDATES:-

8:50 PM In its nowcast, the IMD has also warned of moderate thunderstorm over Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Alwar and Bhiwani in Rajasthan.

8:45 PM The Met department has issued a nowcast warning of thunderstorm for next three hours over Delhi, Gurgoan, Noida and the National Capital Region. The IMD alert is valid between 7:22 PM and 10:22 PM.

8:31 PM WATCH: Rainfall and hailstorm hit Fatehabad in Haryana. (Earlier visuals)

8:30 PM According to IMD, thunderstorm with rain and strong winds would occur over NCR including Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Karnal during next two hours.