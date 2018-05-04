Dust storm: PM Narendra Modi announces ex gratia for kin of dead

​​​
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in a dust storm which had hit parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday.

More than 100 people were killed as the dust storm whipped through parts of Rajasthan.

The assistance will be provided from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

The prime minister has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured due to the storm, a statement from the PMO said here.

More than 100 people were killed as the dust storm whipped through parts of Rajasthan, including Dholpur and Bharatpur, and Uttar Pradesh, bringing down houses, uprooting trees and electricity poles and flattening crops.

