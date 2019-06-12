Dust storm hits Delhi, brings relief from sizzling heat; several flights diverted

Delhi weather update: A dust storm hit many parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening bringing much-needed respite for residents from the scorching heat. The dust storm affected the visibility as a thick haze hung over the city skies, temporarily halting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International airport. According to officials, the dust storm hit the Delhi airport at 6.39 pm. The last flight arrived at the airport was at 6.36 pm and the last departure was at 6.38 pm. A total of nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport till 7.15 pm. The operations were resumed later. According to private weather forecaster Skymet Weather, duststorm with the speed of 60 to 70 km\/hr slammed the national capital and adjoining areas of Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram Wednesday evening. A MeT department official said that thunderstorm and light rains are also expected to lash the national capital due to a western disturbance, news agency PTI reported. The weather activity brought the mercury down in Delhi-NCR which is reeling under intense heatwave since past few days. Skymet Weather predicted intense rains with heavy showers lashing some parts of the region as well. Earlier in the day, Delhi-based Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 32.4 degrees on Wednesday. The mercury broke all records on Monday touching 48 degrees Celsius on Monday. This was the highest ever temperature recorded in the national capital. The previous hottest day in June in Delhi was recorded in 2014 when the temperature shot up to 47.8 degrees Celsius.