Dussehra 2018: Haryana’s Panchkula to celebrate with ‘world’s tallest’ 210-ft Ravana effigy; see pics

From small to giant sizes, demon king Ravana’s effigies would go up in flames on Dussehra tonight. But for those celebrating the festival of ‘victory of good over evil’, Panchkula will have a pleasant surprise as the world’s tallest effigy of the demon king Ravana is all set to attract the crowd at the Dusshera celebrations in Haryana’s city.

As much as 7,000 kilograms of bamboo, 200 kilograms of gum, 600 kilograms of paper and cloth and 20 quintals of iron frame have been used in making it the world’s tallest effigy. At 210 feet height and 6,200 kg weight, a whopping Rs 30 lakh is spent in designing this giant effigy.

The grandeur of this effigy can be understood by the fact that cranes were used in installing it and surrounding 250 feet of space on either side of the effigy has been left vacant.

As the saying goes, great things take time, completing this effigy was arduous and time-consuming. At least 40 artisans from different parts of the country came together and worked for five months to create this giant effigy.

Tajinder Singh Chauhan, its creator and president of Shri Ram Lila Club, said that the location of this effigy was shifted to Panchkula this year after authorities refused permission, citing the paucity of space.

The club is popular for creating ‘tallest of the effigies’ annually for Dusshera festival as is evident from the fact that Chauhan’s Ravana effigies have made it to Limca Book of Records at least five times. One day, Chauhan wants to make an effigy even taller than New Delhi’s famous Qutub Minar and enter the Guinness Book of World Records.