Dussehra 2018 celebrations Highlights: PM Modi fires arrow to eliminate effigy of demon king Ravan

Dussehra celebrations 2018: PM Modi fires arrow to eliminate effigy of demon king Ravan

Dussehra 2018 celebrations LIVE updates: Vijayadashmi or Dussehra is being celebrated across the country with great fervor and enthusiasm. To mark the festival of victory of good over evil, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebrations at historic Ramlila Maidan in the heart of national capital. Koving and Modi first watched the Luv-Kush Ramila here and then fired an arrow to burn effigies of demon king Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

Dussehra is celebrated every year on the tenth day of the Navratri festival. The day marks the victory of Lord Ram over demon king Ravana. In eastern states, the day commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over demon king Mahishasura and also marks the culmination of the Durga Puja celebrations.