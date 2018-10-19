Dussehra 2018 celebrations Highlights: PM Modi fires arrow to eliminate effigy of demon king Ravan

Dussehra 2018 celebrations LIVE updates: Vijayadashmi or Dussehra is being celebrated across the country with great fervor and enthusiasm. To mark the festival of victory of good over evil, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebrations at historic Ramlila Maidan in the heart of national capital. Koving and Modi first watched the Luv-Kush Ramila here and then fired an arrow to burn effigies of demon king Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.
Dussehra is celebrated every year on the tenth day of the Navratri festival. The day marks the victory of Lord Ram over demon king Ravana. In eastern states, the day commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over demon king Mahishasura and also marks the culmination of the Durga Puja celebrations.
President Kovind and PM Modi fire arrow to eliminate demon king Ravan at Ramlila Maidan.
President Ram Nath Kovind gretted the nation on the occasion of Durga Puja and Vijayadashmi. In his message, the President said: "This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. May the day bring happiness to our families and our shared society." Stating that Durga Puja and Vijayadashmi symbolise the victory of truth and righteousness over evil, the President said, "It is also an opportunity to cherish the spirit of unity and bonds of fraternity among our people".
Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in view of the Dussehra celebrations.
President Ram nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached the Ramlila Maidan. The two will burn effigies of demon king Ravan to mark the victory of good over evil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on Dussehra.