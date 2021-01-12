Dushyant Chautala summons JJP legislators to Delhi as pressure mounts over Farm Acts

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala will today meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Besides them, other senior leaders from the BJP and JJP will also be present at the meeting, which has been called to discuss the emerging political scenario in the state. The Indian Express reports that BJP-JJP leaders will brief Amit Shah about the recent developments.

This comes just days after the chief minister was prevented from addressing a panchayat in Karnal. On Sunday, agitating farmers ransacked the venue of the ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ programme at Kaimla village in Karnal, where chief minister Khattar was to address the gathering to highlight the “benefits” of the three farm laws at the centre of protests.

The farmers are angry at the BJP-led state government over three farm laws. The JJP too is facing the brunt a bulk of its vote base is among farmers community. Its MLAs have been tremendous pressure to quit the government to support farmers. Dushyant Chautala has called all 10 MLAs to his farm house today to discuss the political situation.

When protests started, many of JJP MLAs said that they would keep farmers’ interest above everything else. They also backed the farmers in their fight against the Centre on farm laws. Some of them admitted that they were under pressure from the farmers to break the alliance with BJP in Haryana.

The BJP has 40 MLAs in the 90-member House. It has formed the government in alliance with JJP, which has 10 seats. The saffron party has support of 5 of 7 MLAs. On Monday, the chief minister met with the five Independent legislators at the residence of state Power Minister Ranjit Chautala, also an Independent MLA.