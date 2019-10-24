Dushyant Chautala memes storm Twitter after JJP emerges kingmaker in Haryana

After being expelled from the INLD, Dushyant founded Jannayak Janta Party in December last year. (Twitter image)

Dushyant Chautala has stormed social media platforms, including Twitter! As Haryana witnesses a see-saw battle between BJP and Congress, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala has gradually emerged as a pivotal figure. While both BJP and Congress have began back-channel talks with Chautala, he appears to have caught the fancy of social media users who just can’t stop talking about him.

Hilarious memes featuring the JJP chief have virtually flooded Twitter where users are placing Chautala in various scenes and dialogues from Bollywood and Hollywood movies to signify his position as kingmaker.

In one tweet, Shekhar Gupta, a resident of Bihar said, “Dushyant Chautala, JJP right now be like: Marenge bhi hum-bachayenge bhi hum,” tagging an image of superstar Salman Khan.

In another tweet, a person from Maharashtra’s Nagpur used an image of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said, “Dushyant Chautala right now: Kabhi Kabhi Lagta hai Apun Hi Bhagwaan Hai.”

A former Member of Parliament, Dushyant Chautala is the grandson of Om Prakash Chautala who is the current president of Indian National Lok Dal or INLD, the main opposition party in Haryana. After being expelled from the INLD, Dushyant founded Jannayak Janta Party in December last year.

The JJP is currently leading on 10 assembly constituencies- Badhra, Barwala, Guhla, Julana, Narnaund, Narwana, Nilokheri, Shahbad, Tohana, Uchana Kalan and Uklana,

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 35 seats. The JJP has secured 4 seats and leading on 6 seats while BJP won 1 seat and is leading on 37 seats. Congress is leading on 34 assembly constituency. Jannayak Janta Party is likely to play the role of kingmaker after Haryana looks set for a hung assembly.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has urged the non-BJP parties such as JJP, INLD and others, including the Independents to join hands to keep the saffron party at bay. Dushyant’s JJP is contesting this assembly election in alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and Mayawati’s BSP.