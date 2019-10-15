Dushyant Chautala ‘schools’ BJP on nationalism: ‘Haryana produces maximum martyrs, not Gujarat’ 

WATCH VIDEO: BJP can’t teach nationalism to us, says Dushyant Chautala

“They have money and media power. But BJP doesn’t have one thing that we have – manpower. The power of our karyakartas and the love we are being showered with is much bigger than their money power,” Chautala said.

He went on to add that while his former party INLD’s existence has been reduced to just one assembly constituency, the Congress, which has failed to contain the rift within the state unit, will be facing humiliating result in the polls. “Congress will be decimated in the state similar to what has happened across the country,” Dushyant Chautala said.

Haryana is scheduled to vote in a single phase on October 21 and results will be announced three days later on October 24.