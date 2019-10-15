Dushyant Chautala ‘schools’ BJP on nationalism: ‘Haryana produces maximum martyrs, not Gujarat’ 

Dushyant Chautala, who is contesting from Uchana Kalan, said leaders from Gujarat should not teach nationalism to people of Haryana.
Dushyant Chautala slams BJP over nationalism: Nationalism is one of the prime planks that the Bharatiya Janata Party is depending upon to woo voters in Haryana. However, opposition parties, which so far found it tough to break through the BJP’s narrative, may finally be finding a voice as polls near and campaigning enters its final lap. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala believes that the saffron party’s card won’t work in the state assembly elections this time.
He went on to add that while his former party INLD’s existence has been reduced to just one assembly constituency, the Congress, which has failed to contain the rift within the state unit, will be facing humiliating result in the polls. “Congress will be decimated in the state similar to what has happened across the country,” Dushyant Chautala said.
Haryana is scheduled to vote in a single phase on October 21 and results will be announced three days later on October 24.
