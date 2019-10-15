Dushyant Chautala ‘schools’ BJP on nationalism: ‘Haryana produces maximum martyrs, not Gujarat’ 

By: |
Published: October 15, 2019 11:32:28 AM

Dushyant Chautala, who is contesting from Uchana Kalan, said leaders from Gujarat should not teach nationalism to people of Haryana.

haryana assembly elections, Dushyant Chautala, JJP, BJPJannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala. (Photo/ANI)

Dushyant Chautala slams BJP over nationalism: Nationalism is one of the prime planks that the Bharatiya Janata Party is depending upon to woo voters in Haryana. However, opposition parties, which so far found it tough to break through the BJP’s narrative, may finally be finding a voice as polls near and campaigning enters its final lap. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala believes that the saffron party’s card won’t work in the state assembly elections this time.

Chautala, who is contesting from Uchana Kalan, said leaders from Gujarat should not teach nationalism to people of Haryana.

“They talk about of nationalism…maximum number of people who join the Army are from Haryana. So many jawans from our state have been martyred. Will these two Gujaratis, in whose state people are afraid to join the armed forces, teach us nationalism? This all is just BJP’s political agenda,” Chautala told IndianExpress.com in an interview.
Talking about his party’s prospects in the assembly elections, Chautala, who became the youngest MP in 2014 defeating Kuldeep Bishnoi, said that while the BJP has money, media power, the JJP has the support of people of Haryana.
WATCH VIDEO: BJP can’t teach nationalism to us, says Dushyant Chautala
“They have money and media power. But BJP doesn’t have one thing that we have – manpower. The power of our karyakartas and the love we are being showered with is much bigger than their money power,” Chautala said.

He went on to add that while his former party INLD’s existence has been reduced to just one assembly constituency, the Congress, which has failed to contain the rift within the state unit, will be facing humiliating result in the polls. “Congress will be decimated in the state similar to what has happened across the country,” Dushyant Chautala said.

Haryana is scheduled to vote in a single phase on October 21 and results will be announced three days later on October 24.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Dushyant Chautala ‘schools’ BJP on nationalism: ‘Haryana produces maximum martyrs, not Gujarat’ 
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition