‘Dushyant Chautala for Haryana CM!’ Ashok Tanwar declares war against Congress, days after quitting from primary membership

Ashok Tanwar

Days after resigning from the primary membership of the Congress, former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar has taken his rebellion to the next level and announced his support to Dushyant Chautala’s Jananayak Janta Party (JJP), ahead of the Haryana Assembly election scheduled to be held on October 21.

Tanwar resigned from Congress’ primary membership after being replaced by Kumari Selja as the president of the Congress’ state unit. He was in the news a few days back for protesting outside party president Sonia Gandhi’s residence alleging irregularities in distribution of tickets. Appointed as the state Congress president in 2014, Tanwar was reportedly in an inter-party rivalry with former CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

On Wednesday, while addressing a press conference along with Chautala, Tanwar said his supporters wanted him to support the JJP.

“My workers want to support JJP so we are doing so, Dushyant Chautala should become chief minister of the state,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Speaking further Tanwar said his supporters were neglected because of some arrogant people in the Congress.

Pointing out that Congress is fighting for the third or fourth position in the upcoming polls, he added “I have laid down the land mine for enemies and this is the fist surgical strike on them.”

Announcing his resignation on Twitter earlier this month, he posted a four-page letter that was addressed to Sonia Gandhi. Days later, another Congress leader and former state finance minister Sampat Singh resigned from the Congress on Monday. Singh complained of not getting his due in the party.

While he did not reveal his next plan of action, Singh said he would make sure that in Hisar, Congress candidates lose their security deposit.